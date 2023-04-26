‘Doomsday cult mom’ on trial

The sister of Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman accused of killing her kids as part of a religious cult, took the stand. ABC’s Lionel Moise has the jailhouse phone call played in court.

April 26, 2023

