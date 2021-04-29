Transcript for Draft day 101

Only parents and linebacker Ohio State. Last year's NFL draft with totally virtual NFL commission Roger Goodell live from his basement but today's Japanese. Cleveland will be live and in person nearly 50000. Fans expected to attend the mostly outdoor events. Continuing the long standing tradition of pooling the commissioner in person. Don't worry the NFL is keeping some of last year's new purchase missions to. You dealt bringing net big comfy chair all the way from his basement in Bronx build New York with him. As for the draft itself lot of question marks laudable and certainly lot of unpredictability. Won't Mitt make this trip I think the most entertaining crop ever covered in 43 years what the opt out with injuries were to open an eruption of thirteen top prospects are scheduled to attend the draft in person. Which means we can expect a blitz of over the top fashion like. Ezekiel Elliot including sixteen tonight air Alexander in 2018 and Cutler Murray in 2090 this year's first round pecking order is set. With the Jacksonville Jaguars picking first and the New York Jets still infected but who will the jags take as the first overall traffic. Roberta Lawrence is a likely lock the Clemson quarterback was the top recruit going into college and now he's back. In the number one spot clemson's only lost three games and Lawrence's three seasons there and he didn't. Play in one of those losses because of an injury the six foot six when he won year old is having a big month he tied the knot with his high school sweetheart earlier in April the second pick to the jets. Will likely be BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Activity kick off tonight Cleveland with a performance. Of Leon. Kings of Leon it's fitting a lot of these teams have losing records could really use somebody the draft kicks off a live right here on ABC at 8 PM eastern. We're seeing could really use somebody. I guess the jaguars are picked. It below us doings of drafting a ground. He's went. A and of the giants weathered a regular crop top yet flag as a cop can influence and balances by up and down it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.