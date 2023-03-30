Elon Musk calls for artificial intelligence pause

Musk and hundreds of other tech industry experts are calling for a pause on experiments, calling the new technology a risk to society unless there’s proper oversight. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii explains.

March 30, 2023

