Texas man wanted after fatal dog attack, separate murder charge

Marshall Garrett, 38, is wanted by police after his dogs mauled his neighbor to death on the very day he was warned they were loose, court records show.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live