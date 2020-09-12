Transcript for FBI joins investigation into police shooting of Ohio Black man

Now to that police shooting of a man in Ohio the FBI is now joining the investigation. Into the death of Casey get sad at issue was Gus and holding a gun. Or sandwich. Here's ABC's Megan to Brazilian. This Maureen the FBI and Justice Department joining the investigation into the killing of KC good said. The 23 year old man shot by law enforcement in Columbus, Ohio. My district now back when and the how. Did since Stanley says a deputy shot an outside their home in front of two toddlers. My five heroes call me crying and screaming at home. Mom he gave you can shop nobody should allocate money. You don't glory they have motto hey we're game I'm hearing everything here. At the time of the shooting Friday deputy taste in mead was working as a member of the US marshals task force searching for violent offenders. Goodson was not a suspect in the officers searched according to the US marshal's office Goodson was seen driving down the street waving a gun. Mead then confronted Goodson asking him to drop would officers described as a gun when he didn't meet shot him. He was seen driving down the street waving a gun which got recovered at the scene that I could tell you. But attorneys representing the Stanley say that gun he was allegedly holding. Was actually a subway sandwich. Deputy Jason needs. Fired. Shots. Casey and Casey fell into the house. Where you lady in this case you know blue blood next in some ways I'm just so. Hudson's mother describes her son as a family man with no criminal history. She's demanding it need be charged with murder. My son was murdered in cold blood and that man desire to be in Jan. He desired to be prosecuted to the clueless this day of the law. Mean seventeen year veteran Harvey. Easy on me during the in each deputy clerk Dee not I'm. Keith. It turns me even if the client what Karen I'm. He had a right to use our. More main thing Keogh.

