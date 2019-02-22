Federal judge slaps Roger Stone with gag order

More
Stone posted an inflammatory image on Instagram the judge said was "sinister" and believed targeted her. ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
2:17 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal judge slaps Roger Stone with gag order

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61236808,"title":"Federal judge slaps Roger Stone with gag order","duration":"2:17","description":"Stone posted an inflammatory image on Instagram the judge said was \"sinister\" and believed targeted her. ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi reports.","url":"/WNN/video/federal-judge-slaps-roger-stone-gag-order-61236808","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.