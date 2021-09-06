Transcript for No final rose

I'm Chris Harrison and no I'm not the bachelor maybe not these bachelor but for the past twenty years Chris Harrison has been the face of the franchise. And its spinoffs but this morning the longtime host isn't getting the final rose ABC entertainment and Warner horizon saying in a statement. Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of the bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past twenty years' and wish him all the best on his new journey. The news coming right after this season seventeen premiere of the bachelorette on Monday in which case Jack Adams and Caitlin Bristow are serving as guest host. Chris Harrison has been on an indefinite break from the franchise after all out after this exchange with former bachelorette Rachel Lindsey. The picture was from 2008 teen at an all south antebellum parties I think. It's when you pull out on good. Saga note it will Rachel isn't going to look into cedar is not a good looking when he when he won. And could not addictive or that where commissioners should celebrate all south. But even now Chris Harris in looking back it is time on the show with rose colored glasses. Writing I'm so grateful to bachelor nation for all the memories we've made together. While my two decade journey is wrapping up the friendships I made it will last a lifetime. And this morning deadline reporting that even with a surprising exit everything still coming up roses for Chris Harris in the host reportedly receiving a mid range. Eight figure payoff. Feeling that financial no doubt guys eight figures two knots. Can adopt do you did you. OK so we talked about how Jeff pretty also was looking for a close look barber and throughout his name so here goes I'm shooting my shot you guys. I'm the host of bachelor and bachelorette and bachelor played I and that means you don't have to replace UN. That you led Michael treated as a host yeah yeah. Good. Appoint figure out.

