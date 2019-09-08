Transcript for Flight attendant arrested for being drunk

All right organs turned out to that's scary in the air shocking video an air like flight attendant. Apparently drunk in the camp that she was the only flight attendant all the United Airlines flight and now she's grounded facing charges. This morning this flight attendant is out of a job and facing charges of endangering passengers and public intoxication. Passengers on. Org say Dane you something was wrong the entire play in the center urged got things started to notice something was wrong she was stumbling or staggering back and forth bumping into passengers on the united express flight from Chicago passengers say the only flight attendant appeared impaired even before take off. She had no. Ordination no balance is incomprehensible over the microphone. And once they were any higher it appear to passengers that Julian march had passed out. Passengers even fastened her seatbelt for her. The fact that. We didn't have a operational flight attendant on the way meant that all of our safety and security was compromised. Charging documents say upon landing in South Bend, Indiana. Officers noticed blood shot eyes slurred speech and the smell of alcohol when she finally took a breathalyzer test it registered eight point two which is five times over the legal limit for flight attendants it's unacceptable for anyone have a distraction when they're performing safety sensitive work to be impaired in performing that safety sensitive work. The flight attendants union like the pilots union offers a self reporting program that allows flight crews to get help for alcohol and drug related issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.