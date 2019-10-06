Transcript for Florida cop injured in shooting triggered by Alexa speaker

A sheriff's deputy and Fortis recovering from what could have been a fatal gunshot wound to the leg during a standoff with the suspect barricaded inside a home. The incident unfolded in Newport Richey Florida and was triggered reportedly. After the suspect shot at an act ghosts mark speaker here's ABC's Diane say there. Two officers are injured a suspect is facing multiple charges and a Florida neighborhood is riddled with bullets. After a bizarre standoff that started with an argument over an Amazon echo the many as his 2002. And haven't seen anything like this colon. The Pasco county sheriff's office says the first call came in at 12:30 in the morning. When a woman reported that her parents when a physical fight after her father shot at the Amazon Alexa. And other deputies arrived on scene. They he's all of the white was battered mother was really upset because the husband has started her Alexa. With his wife out of the house police say they spent an hour trying to convince the suspects Terrence Peters to come out as well. When he didn't respond they went in there are going through. Room door. The suspect started shooting more deputies were able to think fire back. But up one moment one of art at these kids in the late in the artery he goes down. Eventually the shooting stopped at around 4 AM police finally sent a robot into the home. Discovering the suspect on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head next to him was a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle. Another officer also suffered a graze wound but police say this could have been even worse you wish you. You had everybody. Diane Macedo ABC news new York and police say that he will likely face at least a five charges of attempted murder.

