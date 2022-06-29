Formula 1 crash

Driver Guanyu Zhou was able to walk away from a crash at the British Grand Prix after flipping his car and sliding hundreds of feet upside-down. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has the details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live