-
Now Playing: Authorities warn of extremists ‘likely to use violence’ ahead of inauguration
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils $1.9 trillion COVID recovery plan
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff join with their families on Zoom
-
Now Playing: Former Michigan governor charged in connection with the Flint water crisis
-
Now Playing: Officials shut down entire Capitol complex ahead of Inauguration Day threats
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence thanks National Guard for protection, inauguration
-
Now Playing: What will GOP look like after Trump leaves office?
-
Now Playing: Fallout after President Trump’s 2nd impeachment
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman during Capitol attack feared that “this was really going to be the end’
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain reacts to impeachment and Arizona GOP’s move to censure her
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ reacts to Trump being impeached for 2nd time
-
Now Playing: How the impeachment process works
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Nearly all US metro areas facing a COVID-19 resurgence
-
Now Playing: Historic House vote: 10 Republicans vote with Democrats to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces Senate trial after historic House vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Trump could face Senate trial on last day in office
-
Now Playing: Organizations boycotting President Trump
-
Now Playing: Was the Capitol riot planned?
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces second impeachment trial