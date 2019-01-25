Transcript for Friday Rewind: Extreme weather hits dozens of states

Starts Friday thank goodness we made it but that means were wrapping up what ended up being a pretty busy January weeks' worth of news headline. A lot happened we touch and everything from a viral racial confrontation. To a super duper blood wolf moon I think does the name of it and it dawned that melted our hearts here now is our weekly Friday we run. These images of the teens many wearing make America great again hats appearing to faceoff with native American elder Nathan Phillips while on a school trip to Washington still a lightning rod this student at the center of at all speaking out. Saying I was not disrespectful to mr. Phillips in hindsight I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing. This United Airlines flight with 250 passengers onboard stranded for nearly sixteen hours over the weekend on this frozen tarmac in Canada. Outside a windchill of minus 64 degrees and medical emergency force the plane to divert to a military base in this day Canada. But with no customs staff at the airbase those passengers were stuck on the plane united telling us part of the dwarf rose because of those extreme temperatures. This super blood wall from there it's got a long name crowds gathered across the country to witness this celestial event. Life threatening wind chills and icy roads as millions dig out from devastating storms. In Queens New York firefighters battling this three alarm fire they're still blasting the building with the water and of course. It's freezing virtually on contact the southern side of the storm spawning an EF two tornado in Alabama winds up 230 miles an hour. Being referred to as one of the worst this Coles in playoff history the New Orleans Saints. Missed a place in the Super Bowl after referees didn't throw the flag on this play. Many call it a glaring case of pass interference ESPN is now reporting the NFL will consider a rule change. Making pass interference calls subject to review. The world's most famous animal. Almost nine million followers on instant Graham just sick of not stickam up. No way to come up. Does it get any cuter than that does it get any cuter than that could put it down dip down this is why can't come over there. Yeah.

