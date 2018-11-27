-
Now Playing: General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown
-
Now Playing: General Motors warns Trump on new tariffs for imported cars
-
Now Playing: Trump Takes Credit for General Motors' Announcement to Invest a Billion Dollars in US Factories
-
Now Playing: GM to close factories in the U.S. and Canada
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: A court filing says Manafort lied to the FBI and violated his plea deal
-
Now Playing: First lady unveils the White House Christmas decorations
-
Now Playing: Meet the world's oldest barber
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: About 14,000 GM workers to lose their job
-
Now Playing: 'Tis the season for toys
-
Now Playing: Recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Deadly New Jersey mansion fire mystery
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving turkey tips
-
Now Playing: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preview
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II'
-
Now Playing: Colorado man sentenced for killing wife and kids
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's personal email account under scrutiny
-
Now Playing: 3 dead in Chicago hospital shooting, plus shooter
-
Now Playing: Don't cook your turkey -- fry it