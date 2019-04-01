Transcript for Grocery clerk donates kidney to customer

Still it's not every day that we hear about a random act of kindness that literally saves another person's life but this morning the selfless generosity of a grocery store cashier has literally. Given another woman a new lease on life and our will Ganz joins us more with this story this incredible it how. About a feel Good Friday I write. We'll all happened in a city of Pascagoula Mississippi an incredible bond between a cashier and wonder for a long time customers her offer of a lifetime. It all started with one simple question. It's something round. Every day early in the mornings on his way to work Eddie Drummond stops by Wayne leaves grocery for breakfast. This only plays they have served breakfast that Tom won't. He orders the usual. Aren't teams from Greece being sausage. Are baking. And employees say Eddie always greets them with a smile. But 1 morning this past fall cash yearly Lonnie Geary Crocker noticed that something was not quite right with daddy so she asked him. While without looking so Fayette so and ask them why wasn't doing good own dialysis. And she needed a kidney transplant so. She told me your mind. And here stars Donnie Eddie's wife of 32 years was diagnosed back in 2015 with kidney failure she went through years of dialysis before doctors told her time was running out. And she needed a kidney transplant fast so ley Lani surprise Donnie with the news. This is a thing yet asked them. Tuesday and it. But I know you won't win mammals and capturing the moment on camera we Lani explained that she was there to donate her kidney. That's when Johnny burst into tears. And the to turned out to be a perfect match with O positive blood lay Lonnie says she reached out because she's always wondered. What would happen if the shoe was on the other foot what Pattinson and they've settled this I did it happen day. The Germans in the theories have been growing closer by the day even spending the holidays together two families becoming one through an act of kindness. You will always be a part of because you put an extension all my life life and I can't thank you enough. I am book new companies and send it to mean that I'm mad downward me home. The Germans data surgery will happen in February in New Orleans and we I think our affiliate in Biloxi for contributing to that report that is incredible. God is not done what Harriett yes. And a little got some work to do here yeah she she probably Lonnie was coming down to break up happy. They are both of those guys they came together love it and hands their dues and slowly appreciate it always comes through yeah. And I'm kidding yet but Israel is there.

