Transcript for Growing anger in Beirut

We turn out to that massive explosion in Beirut the official death told is a 135. Anger is growing with people demanding to know. How this could of pomp and ABC's Reno boy has more. Overnight growing anger on the streets of Beirut. Anti government protesters clashing with law enforcement. The army blocking the road to parliament after an angry crowd tried to gain access demanding answers into the massive explosion. That leveled part of the city. New documents show warning letter sent to multiple government agencies about the quote floating bomb being stored at the port were ignored after the ammonium nitrate was confiscated from a Russian cargo ship in 2013. Sixteen port workers are now under abreast as we hear more stories of survival. One woman was in labor when the explosion tore through the walls of this hospital he just blocks from the blast site. A nurse using her phone as a light helped deliver a healthy baby boy amid the broken glass and debris. But not far away airport worker has been found alive floating. Thirty hours after he was blown into his seat by the explosion. His body too bloody to show on TV what if thousands of victims in this city that will never be the same. Read our early ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.