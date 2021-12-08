Transcript for Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory

We turn now to California and a father accused of murder authorities say he targeted his own children. Because he believed to conspiracy theory spreading across the dark corners of the Internet is ABC's Christine Sloan. This morning a tragic murder case highlighting the danger of wild conspiracy theories spreading online. Federal authorities claim a California father. Fatally stabbed his children because he followed a key one on conspiracy theory. They'd made him believe his two year old son and ten month old daughter were turning into monsters. The suspect forty year old Matthew Taylor Coleman and his wife own to serve school in Santa Barbara. The pictures on their web site show a happy family but on Saturday Coleman's wife reported her husband and children missing. According to a federal criminal complaint she told police the family was planning a trip. But then her husband took the kids not telling her where he was going. Get people is that those who believe two days later officials say your ranch worker in Mexico. Found the bodies of the children near Mexico's Baja California coast officials say Coleman confessed. And claimed he's enlightened by cue in on and a blue monotony conspiracy theories which made him believe his wife had pastor serpent DNA to their children. An apparent reference to the so called lizard people theory which claims reptilian aliens had taken over powerful positions in US politics. Banking and entertainment the same theory allegedly inspired Amanda set up a bomb in Nashville last Christmas. Injuring eight people and damaging dozens of buildings. As for Coleman authorities released this surveillance camera footage showing him checking into a hotel with his kids then leaving without them. He was arrested trying to reenter the UF. Coleman is being held without bond he's set to be arraigned on August 31. Mona Andrew. Christine thank you.

