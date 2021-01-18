Transcript for Happy birthday, Betty White

I don't let mud. He didn't know that even Betty White still make. Even though she holds the Guinness world record for longest TV career and trees. Not wonderful my only kidding here. Honor of her 99 birthday here's a few things you might not know about our favorite cold and now. Betty White was born in January 17 1922. Oak park Illinois. Or Finley moved to California where she graduated high school and got her start in radio before making the jump to TV. She became one of the first women in television with all creative control behind and in front of the camera on white with Elizabeth. What if it can't be very much downing it. I didn't. Not very much. The Betty White still also broke barriers in 1954 featuring Arthur Dunn gained a recurring black cast member at the height of the civil rights movement. When southern station threatened to boycott of the show that he's response. I'm sorry liquid. In the decades that followed Betty White turned down offers from NBC anchor The Today Show. Luckily they found it up and comer named Barbara Walters to take spot. And Eddie found and Mary Tyler Moore show in 1973. And that's all I ask you can't. And in 1985 bedie was offered the role of Lansing Deborah row on golden girls. I. That's right Betty as lynch and rue McClanahan was supposed to play rose. Luckily the director of the pilot suggested they switched and the rest is history at Columbia had predicted. No I think I'll. Will dance ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.