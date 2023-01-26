Historic surgery to separate twins

Doctors in Texas successfully separated twins conjoined at the chest and abdomen after performing an 11-hour procedure. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has reaction from the surgeons and parents.

January 26, 2023

