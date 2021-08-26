Transcript for Hospitals reeling from COVID-19 surge

This morning more hospitals or in need of Bennett leaders as the number of could be patients across the country hits a seven month high it's a very different beast this coat. Hospitals in Georgia and Texas now receiving hundreds event a leaders from the US stockpiles in Dallas in the coveted award at this hospital is cool nearly all Kobe patients in the icu or and Bennett leader. And all but one or unvaccinated. I think everyday I wish those people. Could take a walk through these units. And Steve these patients are going through. In Florida hospitals are running low and liquid oxygen which is needed to operate venom leaders its key component in purifying water. Residents in Tampa now being asked to conserve water. And your being warned of a slight change in the taste in color of the tap water because the city is no longer using liquid oxygen to treat it all this coming as the CDC advisory board placing meet next week. To discuss the rollout of coded vaccine booster shots on Wednesday Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson revealed it data showing your booster shots dramatically increased protection. Johnson & Johnson it. Shot actually a booster shot and raise and a vital to nine times and advisors and raising about three times as sleep organs and actually not only. Current and some of those infections in people who are already back but it is read this and future. And no more drama from both sides of the debate over mask mandates. Very. Yeah and yeah. In Connecticut if he messed protesters. Disrupted the governor's discussion about the news when he. And in Texas may in favor of masked mandates stripped down to his underwear. And the school board meeting to prove his point. But more famous you Wear this jacket. I hated. Buchanan Clinton role. We don't think all of a sudden there were those good read and. And guys the current surge in Kobe cases is taking a terrible told one young people in Louisiana the latest victims include. A high school football player and a baby under the age of one. Injured say thank you.

