24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

New images of Ida’s aftermath

Officers were seen trying to enter a flooded apartment in New York City where three people died. ABC News&rsquo; Andrew Dymburt reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live