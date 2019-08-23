Transcript for Internet scam bust

Good Friday morning everyone I'm getting Norman and and Trevor all that for Kenneth mode we begin with one of the biggest online fraud cases ever federal agents breaking up an elaborate crime ring that stretched across the globe. At least eighty people are charged with purring and businesses and unsuspecting victims hacking emails. And fooling them into turning over tens of millions of dollars some cases involved online dating scam ABC Serena Marshall is here with all the details very good morning. To average NA good morning to both of you and this what they massive take down following a three year investigation those gamers have been charged with fraud and money laundering and identity theft. Federal officials are calling it one of the largest fraud and money laundering cases in US history some eighty defendants were charged including many. Internationally. And incredibly sophisticated ring accused of stealing at least 46 million dollars through schemes targeting the elderly and vulnerable. In some cases the victims in this case. Thought they were communicating with US servicemen. Stationed overseas. And in any scam authorities say they also targeted big corporations. And hoses personnel or vendors that they allegedly requested payment and because it looked so real companies sent the millions the corp. Where they're pretending to be as CEO and getting someone lower down the company to send money. Is this actually sort of a new sophistication. For that Nigerian snow that the more people they target there's a percentage of them. Are going to bite. Those that did it lost tens of thousands more than a dozen arrested here in the US those based abroad could face extradition. Many of the eighty suspect's Nigerian nationals. The FBI says their investigation all began in 2016. With a single bank account and one victim but a group quickly. Law enforcement agencies have received complaints from victims and every one of the fifty states and scores of foreign countries. The defendants charged with fraud and money laundering. One of the victims from the indictment a woman lost 200000. Dollars to the thrusters and even though there was this indictment. It's unlikely any of the victims are gonna get their money back Trevor today not bad news for those victims reversal their Washington thank you.

