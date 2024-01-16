Iran launches new attacks

A missile attack near a U.S. consulate in northern Iraq left at least four civilians dead, raising concern that Iran is getting more aggressive. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has the details.

January 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live