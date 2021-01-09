Transcript for 'Jeopardy!' top producer out

This Maureen Michael Richards is held to as executive producer of jeopardy and wheel of fortune and welcome to jeopardy comes just days after he stepped down as the new host of the quiz show. Amid backlash over derogatory comments and sexist remarks including this interview on a podcast several years ago. Let me ask you question have you ever taken a nude pictures and seeing that question do you Anchorage area answer right now to your I am happy you. Yes you have. Sony Pictures which produces both shows says it was unaware of Richards previous comments. And now in a new memo a top executive writing we'd hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host's position at jeopardy. It would have minimize the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks that clearly has not happened. I think at this point Sony had no choice but soon to let Mike Richards go this gone too far in tainted the brand it spread to overshadow the new season of jeopardy. Richards was first tapped as executive producer in May of 20/20. And was recently named hosted the show nine months after Alex to back passed away from pancreatic cancer. My ideology who was named hosted Japanese prime time specials will continue as temporary host. Until more guest hosts are scheduled can you believe meanwhile the Wall Street Journal reports jeopardy champion Ken Jennings. Was previously set to take over as host but his old tweets prevented him from getting the job. Jennings once reportedly treated at tasteless joke that read nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair. The announcement Richard can't guarantee I just those shows will air this month. Injure money making banking.

