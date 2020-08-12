Transcript for John Lennon: 40 years later

Imagine the heartbreak. Forty years ago today John Lennon guns down at 10:50 PM. On December 8 1980. This wasn't just simply someone who was shot this is this is somebody that. There was a legend was a cultural icon in a time before breaking news push notification is an email alerts the news stunning the world as it was reported. The musician and his wife were returning from a recording session to their apartment at the Dakota as celebrated luxury building on Manhattan's upper west side. As they stepped out of their limousine Chapman who is said to have been standing in the shadow. His sit who have called out mr. Lenin. Then witnesses say Chapman assumed the combat position and emptied his 38 revolver. Four bullets hit Lennon. The four cops pulled John Lennon out and put him into the back of a police car and is now he was bleeding from his mouth anything. It was terrible site. John Lennon taken to the hospital where Alan Weiss a producer of WABC's 6 PM newscast happened to be in the ER following a motorcycle accident. Silence is here you just heard the people who are in chains and brutally whistler voices in her Weiss a lifelong Beatles fan and now an eyewitness. It's to the death of a legend aside from hospital staff and white. You're the only one at one point and it yet I just fell like I had lost friends that. Personable and there in the room when those doctors China's in his life. Was silently personal Weis calling into ABC to confirm the news Howard Cosell then telling the world during Monday Night Football. Lennon's killer a former security guard from Hawaii had been stalking Lenin for d.'s getting an autograph outside the Dakota only hours before he would later. Ambushed the singer. The sheer senselessness. And Nickie perverted of the act. Is one of the reasons why. We still remember that. In the face of unimaginable violence fans of The Beatles musician and peace activist. Took to the streets with candlelight and with songs. Beyond the sadness and the confusion over his death this has become a celebration of the man. You'll understand or street what do you. Look I think that there world. Suffered. A tremendous lost six days after its debt Yoko Ono asking for ten minutes of silence around the world instead of a public funeral. Just like that song. And that's knowledge people living for today I don't have to think about the past videos think about future you live. Today port. Decades later it that's the legacy that in tumors today here at strawberry fields in New York City across the street. From where John lost his life across the street from the home where yoga still lives now it's a testament living in court today for giving. A chance at a place to pay tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time. Forty years before his death John Winston Lennon was born in Liverpool where he would later meet Paul McCartney. And formed The Beatles. Lennon and Yoko Ono Mary in 1969. And after The Beatles officially broke up. The couple moved to New York City permanently in 71. The senior he wrote and recorded his album imagine. Even now for decades after his death Gil coal continues to speak out against gun violence. Dedicating much of her time in efforts to charity. It's a testament of just. How long green personable and was not. Musician not Jesus as a as a songwriter but he was a Muslim good person uses celebrity use huge thing for good. Paul McCartney recently said that his friendship with John Lennon once and still is a blessing to him even now when he stuck. While writing a song Paul says quote okay John I'll toss it over to you. What line comes next. Testing credible well thank you so much when we think about the life. John Lennon's talents and just he can by some some violent violent act and how the world really does. Mobilize to pay tribute to him we saw their wheels peace now. The aftermath and our. Our flagship station WBZ's good how special this Sunday not in the actually talk about how once that news tip came out Howard Cosell on Monday Night Football. With the wondering who announced in broke that news that John Lennon had passed and then it just spread across the. World so quickly outpouring of grief people. Flooding to then Rosemont hospital flooding to the Dakota in disbelief and Michael said this was before push notifications Twitter. The news those spreading went wild fire and. People morning eleven and forty years later John Lennon his legacy lives on.

