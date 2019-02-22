Jussie Smollett insists he did not orchestrate attack

More
As Smollett posted $100,000 bond, Chicago's police superintendent had blistering words for the actor who is accused of staging an attack on him. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.
2:08 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jussie Smollett insists he did not orchestrate attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61236680,"title":"Jussie Smollett insists he did not orchestrate attack","duration":"2:08","description":"As Smollett posted $100,000 bond, Chicago's police superintendent had blistering words for the actor who is accused of staging an attack on him. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/jussie-smollett-insists-orchestrate-attack-61236680","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.