Transcript for Lightning strikes spark new fires in California

Now to the breaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate and now the fires have turned deadly. This morning fear and devastation across California we've we've been through a lot of bars and a lot of fires in this area. Nothing like this. It was like the entire wall of the forest was just coming out it's down the road I looked up at the back of my house on fire hundreds of wildfires ravaging the state. The Bay Area now the hardest hit a ball. My hands. Yeah. Thousands in the region woke up in the middle of the night to find ominous scenes I could see the red glow and I was hearing explosions. You had fire appears to. Members over here and why one woman saying she was only able to escape the oncoming flames because a friend called to warn her. She told me before and he meant it was coming so that helped otherwise. It primaries have known it time and near Fresno a helicopter in route for aerial support crashed killing the pilot and sparking yet another fine year. Officials say Thursday the multiple wildfires have now burned into each other creating massive spans the flames called complexes including one near Santa Clara. That has burned nearly a 100000 acres. The size and complexity there which these incidents are burning is challenging all aspects. Of emergency response. And now but more than 46000 acres have already burned and at least 2000 homes or threat and and more than fifty have already been destroyed. And you're seeing the Bruce a staggering 22 fires have burned together more than 20000 people now evacuated amid the serious threat to safety. You handle it first. Are burning Harriet cubic feet then route. Yes firefighters now urging anyone in the flyers parents to taking safety into their own hands even if you think that fires a far distance away we don't know. What's gonna happen we need everybody to take responsibility for their own evacuations. And with much of the Bay Area covered in smoke which can be seen from space. Health officials warned the region's air quality is now the worst in the world.

