Lindsey Graham pushes back on Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet

More
President Trump demanded NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver apologize, claiming Wallace’s noose incident was a hoax. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports.
2:53 | 07/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lindsey Graham pushes back on Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:53","description":"President Trump demanded NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver apologize, claiming Wallace’s noose incident was a hoax. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"71644234","title":"Lindsey Graham pushes back on Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet","url":"/WNN/video/lindsey-graham-pushes-back-trumps-bubba-wallace-tweet-71644234"}