Transcript for LSU wins college football title

We wondered how do on this Tuesday and look who came back Kimberly Brooks from ABC news lives they got some sleep right now. More vibrant if that's possible because this big you came you killed yesterday I appreciate that you are let applicants the last I slept there rest we have important thing we have that story about sleeping in the UN home. And I didn't turn out the temperature note knows I don't have time no and I look at what's great to have you here Condit you see the big game. I did not watch it what you did I served there as Eddie was out thriller we began where I've been set up. Topped facts and college football as it was tigers vs tigers in last night's title game in New Orleans with defending champion Clint thing in meeting home state favorite LS. You the squad from the great state of South Carolina score first but in the end that team from the five years scored the most LSU won it. 4225. To take its first national championship. And thirteen years. Overnight the clash of undefeated teams to cap off the college football season. Number three Clemson eighteen number one Louisiana State in its Heisman winning QB drew Borough. LSU head coach at o.s are on known for his passion. Accidentally press since there are giving his team fired up. Cutting its forehead. BIP's taking in the big game president trump in the First Lady cheered by the friendly crowd. Santo was also clear the superdome as expected the game quickly becoming a back and forth Hugh downs. And so. Case. Heading into half time trouble for Borough. Suffering a rib injury. But then he led his team with seventeen point lead in the second half. And there was no looking back proposal by quickly QB Trevor Lawrence helped LSU dominate the second half. Led by the season's most dominating player. Now this is what I wanted to do from the time I was five years old was host voices trophy. Pretty emotional there are new. Orleans is incredible I mean even if you're not there you can feel that energy in that state aussies fourth national championship. And did not grow up regain. There was one guy watching your world news now Jack. Jessica Jack did so we even thought that the sport gonna lower now 45. Yeah according to be voted five and I had predicted Ellis shoots 48 Clemson 44. Who nearly nailed these. The Clemson totaled only misstep by a point. And I guess frankly I guess I gave Clinton's defense Aaron. A little too much credit that yeah FCC vs the ACC guys man vs those. Blonde golden locks from several Lawrence it it. That includes a scorer would've probably clubs and was. Was lucky that it was that close let's put that all right hello Jack sat there attacks somewhere in the studio somewhere in affinia our exact make you so much appreciated yet. Find they are celebrating LSU. And New Orleans they are every place to celebrate right. No place ago Carl those fans not.

