Transcript for Making your own face mask

In a time when everyone's desperate for masks it turns out you may not need to be as creative as it thing. But you do need to do something and we're advising New Yorkers. To where they face covering. When you go outside and will be near or other people. So let's be clear. This is a face covering new York and beyond instituting new guidelines we shouldn't be wearing the kinds of masks are Frontline are so desperately need. But a face covering of some kind. Like the kind you can make it home the basic pattern is not nailed two layers of fabric three folds elastic to go around the ears so without guidance from the CDC. Let's go with that plan. If you have a sewing machine great. In less than a day this DIY masked tutorial. Racking up 50000. Views pay off site at includes Connecticut but you can also hand cell one it just takes a little longer. When it comes to choosing a fabric Jeremy Howard a research scientist at the University of San Francisco says there's some things to keep in mind. This turn things to beware when it comes to picking material. To test his particularly. As the second is doesn't stop liquid. A Cambridge University study from 2009 tested the efficiency of homemade masks. And it turns out. Household products like dish towels and vacuum bags are actually usable from their analysis there are many fabric types that will work and of selling is completely out of the question waits. Let's be honest. Well won't see her in that it's better than nothing category this airtight applauded club option will suffice and a pinch. So if you are making your own mask at home some advice be sure to use different fabrics on the front and the facts about when you when you take it on and off you know which side. Should face your mouth when you put it back on also remember to wash them you guys but above all of course health officials say nothing worked better. And social distancing and washing your hands after Schoen. I have yeah I thought it is gonna take the biggest car crash happened just rapid. All the way around might be scrapping it I was if SA Lenny Kravitz founding go out in public that's the way it is right now. It is what it is they added they caught residential personality you believe that well. We're taking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.