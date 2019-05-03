Transcript for Man apparently cured of HIV

Turning now to a possible medical breakthrough scientists believe a patient has been effectively church of HIV. The patient is remaining anonymous but his case insular similar to one more than a decade ago. This morning a possible breakthrough in the fight against aids doctors say for only the second time in HIV positive person is now showing no Trace of the virus. It comes twelve years after American Timothy Brown known as the Berlin patient became the first known adult to be cured. Both patients underwent stem cell transplants from donors who carried a rare genetic mutation that made them resistant to HIV. Doctors say this second successful case shows that brown was not an anomaly. We now have reason to believe that the Berlin patient was not a one off case meaning it is possible. To nearly or maybe even completely eliminate HIV from the body of an infected person. The patient in this most recent case known as London patient received a bone marrow transplant three years ago and stop taking medication eighteen months ago. Our doctors say it's too early to say he secured. Highly sensitive tests are unable to measure total amounts of HIV in his body. X were warned these treatments will likely not cure all HIV patients the procedure is expensive into risky and finding a match with that genetic mutation is difficult. We're certainly optimistic that the London patients cured. But because we have only one case of confirmed two are so fun and trust scientists are working on not only how to cure HIV that helped confirm that HIV's cured. And we expect to learn more about the patient and a procedure at a conference in Seattle later today.

