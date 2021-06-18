24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Police are searching for the fianc&eacute; of slain 22-year-old Gabby Petito as new details emerge about an argument they had during their road trip. ABC News&rsquo; Andrew Dymburt has more.

