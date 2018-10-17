Transcript for Marijuana becomes legal in Canada

Canada has now legalize marijuana just after midnight this morning it became legal two for adults to possess up to thirty grams ABC's Bratton Oki joins us with the story good morning brat. A yes that's right right now candidates is legal at the federal level throughout Canada. It's becomes the largest country with the strongest economy to legalize it so far but there are rules here how in where people buy marijuana depends on where they live. In British Columbia there's only one place to buy it in Toronto you can buy it online -- that Bruce Linton he has the CEO of canopy growth one of the few companies licensed to sell right now in Canada needs only starting right now. The world is watching. I suspect you try to lot of Europe but to Canada watches the letter while regular board placed make things were much better than when you ignore a really -- keep the economy because for the Baghdad. What's the worst case scenario for you guys you know it's really reared up in Canada they keep calling in about it. 7% of Canadians who goods are eighteen or nineteen years of age and older continually say across the spectrum is regulated tax I don't think we have a political risk I think it's more like do they like the product in the presentation but in Canada that's not even a political issue anymore. And became legal at midnight to check this out guys I was talking to Bruce there on his way to new Finn land which is so Far East it turned midnight. Half an hour earlier than the rest of the country and that is how Bruce got to be the first person in Canada to sell recreational marijuana. And we will have a lot more on the economics of marijuana. Marijuana X on star here later this morning ticket and an apple podcast repayment podcasting app. Can a stepping.

