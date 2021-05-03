Former Maryland police chief arrested on arson charges

More
The 69-year-old is accused of setting fires as a form of revenge. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the details.
1:38 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Maryland police chief arrested on arson charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"The 69-year-old is accused of setting fires as a form of revenge. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the details. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"76273891","title":"Former Maryland police chief arrested on arson charges","url":"/WNN/video/maryland-police-chief-arrested-arson-charges-76273891"}