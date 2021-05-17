Transcript for Mask guideline confusion

A confrontation involving actor Ricky Schroder is bringing America's mask confusion front and center. You do here I'm a supervisor Schroeder is seen asking an employee at a California Costco why he's not allowed into the store without a mask. Couldn't do news you'd into the news nationwide that night nationwide hospital that's that you weren't needs were math. Actually that's not act what are what is acted. Schroder posted a video days after the CDC announced vaccinated people Kendall mask was in most addicts Costco followed suit dropping its mast requirement. But only locations where it doesn't conflict with local mask mandates. And California's remains in place there. Does seem to be of the possibility effective June. By mid June that the date that California I would. It hosts if the if they grant is that our king's people in power. You're listening to these people well and destroyed our economy while it is earlier. Good destroying RC. Beginning today Starbucks will join Costco Wal-Mart and Trader Joe's allowing vaccinated customers to go mask list however Home Depot and target. Are among several companies leaving mask requirements in place. Many businesses are worried because. You know there's no way to really confirm who indeed is vaccinated. And who was following the CDC guidelines as they should be. Critics argue the CDC guidance is unclear and relies on people telling the truth about being vaccinated. The country's largest nurses' union. Is now urging the CDC to change course saying the new guidance is a huge blow to our efforts at confronting this virus. And a pandemic the CDC director defends the guidance saying it's based on vaccine data and is not a green light for widespread removal of masks. If they're vaccinated they are safe if they are not vaccinated they are not safe they should still be wearing a mask or better yet to get vaccinated. In the meantime at least nine states have no band so called vaccine passports. Meaning businesses in those states can't force customers to prove their vaccinated but Oregon is taking a different approach it makes you require businesses to verify customers' vaccination before allowing them to go mass clueless. In their mission bird. Her Iraq mission heart and eventually happened Foley millions. And when it comes to schools the CDC says they should keep mask policies in place for the rest of this school year new guidance for the fall is expected soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.