Transcript for Mass shooting plot foiled

Which are now to police across the country the same 8403 more school shooting plots through one case an Oklahoma teen allegedly said. She wanted to shoot hundreds of people for fire and these three cases all have one thing in common people who saw something. Send something. This morning a teenager in Oklahoma accused of threatening to shoot up her former classmates. Investigators say Alexis Wilson recently dropped out of school. And was frustrated that she wasn't allowed back in she allegedly told a coworker that she was returning the school to quote shoot 400 people for fun. We do not want any more schools get shot there's nobody does. If so we're gonna do you know. Everything we can to prevent this inside Wilson's home police say they found a newly purchased AK 47. And six magazines along with a twelve gauge shotgun. Authorities are thanking her coworkers at this pizza shop who called police investigators say Wilson made the threatening statements to another waitress and showed videos of herself shooting a rifle police say at the time of her arrest Wilson claimed she was only trying to teach her coworker. Not to be afraid of firearms. She's pleaded not guilty. I'm elated that. By now that that the threat has been eliminated. Meanwhile a sixteen year old in Fresno California is under arrest accused of saint he wanted to shoot up a school on social media. And inject another case in California 314 year old are under arrest after someone alerted police to what they called troubling social media posts. At the teenagers homes investigators say they found two handguns along with a replica AER fifteen. There right now. Officers think our it is school. On the streets Owens upset the cart points and officers. Hawks say is it's the higher probability of the daily competition. And in each of these cases authorities say bystanders did the right thing. Calling police because they were concerned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.