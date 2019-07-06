Transcript for Mexico sends troops to its southern border

We begin with a breaking news overnight that Mexico stepping up with a new offer to address. The border crisis. It's offering to send thousands of additional troops to their southern border to beef up security hoping to prevent president trump from slapping new tariffs on Mexican goods. But as negotiations continue president trump and a new interview said tariffs are beautiful thing. ABC's this arena Marshall has all the new. Zachary did make good morning to both of you and the president may still be overseas but he's talking about those negotiations happening at the White House saying that lawmakers who have criticized the tariffs hurt his negotiations. With the clock winding down to find a deal and avert those new Harris and Mexico are offering a concession deploying 6000 troops to its southern border. I thought of limousine for well over thousands of but the administration says that internal enforcement isn't enough the Washington Post reporting the president's team wants to see a sweeping overhaul of asylum rolls across the region. That would require asylum seekers seek refuge in the first country they and her. President from telling Fox News overnight. They should be able to walk through Mexico if you look at that's actually an invasion without the but many Republican lawmakers disagree with the terror threats. Because of how would hit American consumers and businesses. Combined with the new Chinese terrorists economists estimate it could mean 190 billion dollars a year in new taxes. Passed on to consumers they should be saying we're with the president and Mexico would fold like an umbrella. The fight comes as new reports from the agency's top watch dot finds. Egregious violations at ice detention facilities including spoiled in moldy foods as well as inadequate medical care. That report following last week's showing dangerous overcrowding. At a Customs and Border Protection facility in taxes. Designed to hold just 125. People housing as many as 900 detainees. Certainly the war virtual CB PD aren't equipped to handle the types of numbers were deeper now. Negotiations will continue today lawmakers and Mexico are hopeful they can strike a deal that the president wants those tariffs to go into effect on Monday. That means they'll likely have to sign an executive order today to name Zachary. Serena Marshall in DC think you.

