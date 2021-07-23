Transcript for New Olympic sports

At long last the summer games in Tokyo finally getting under way today. And before the torch is even lit. It's already an Olympics like we'd never seen before several brand new extreme sports added because he. One of them is karate a full circle moment for the sport which was officially organized in Japan in the seventeenth century. All of these are killing to a younger audience is typically the Olympics is skew mean a little bit older. Also new this year skateboarding. Skateboarding. Is he Olympics news snowboarding there's a lot of excitement in in in. Type program that new sport. As these skateboarders are you know. Stepping on today international stage for the percent we might be looking for the next Shaun White skateboarding. And then there's surfing the only event that could be made it better by a store in fact the ideal scenario a typhoon developing. Far enough off the shore to develop strong swells in the water. Without creating local winds but if weather is a problem well Olympics organizers are totally fine rescheduling or relocating the marathon has oddity. And moves from Tokyo to a cooler location. New sports and some new rules to banks to the pandemic. Typically at the gains after the athletes finished their competition. It's time to rail accident party. For these games however. Under the conditions. That they need to leave two days after and there is not a lot of opportunity to mix and mingle with other athletes or is being host city itself. And there's one more new extreme sport making its debut for the first time that any Olympics anywhere in that sport. He's rock climbing but I will have much more for you guys on that next week. Mona and you. I think he's going to be first alternates there for a speed rock climbing but he think debt finance I think that judge Amy he looked a quiet please. A lot to find out next week but. I'm excited surfing yeah look I mean these are competitive sports we've seen in X games and surf competition around the world just bringing it to the Olympics of somebody can get a gold medal in one day shopping or even in half.

