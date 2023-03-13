Oscars by the numbers

From Mindy Kaling’s 2 Vera Wang dresses to 32 leg slit dresses on the champagne carpet, ABC News’ Will Ganss crunches the numbers from this year’s award ceremony.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live