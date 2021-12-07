Transcript for Outdoor summer gadgets!

Welcome back to world news now tis the season for summer fun in the sun but it does get a little hot and you do a little Hungary. If only there were some kind of its who could help. Dick DeBartolo. I just in time. Summer dad didn't. Yes I just had been walking through the Faulk mixing drinks okay this little cordless land. You know strangely they say his ability. Turned it upside down aisles the blades Marie. My mind this blog right now this is incredible. And he said how many smooth he's earned. I don't for battery charge twenty to 25 cups were and what is this retail toy it's about thirty bucks it's very inexpensive thank you know. You never let us down on the little confused about these headphones I don't hear anything. Those are neck pain and sport it I think that's been taken off turned it on okay this is what's there right there. No put it on with this then states in your neck I have a different version. How cool it bat and a bunch of models on Amazon in their life. Thirty. That's pretty Breda and I'd see there's at a few different settings T you can. Smith get fleas feed you can start lol. Medium and I think I might put I've got like anywhere from about five to twelve hours depending on which he. I'm sure the viewers to view that it wasn't tested natural glow I had going on I am not so wedding out here this feels amazing but to do have a natural. I'll I'll take out take thank you. So Dick what's right. This is really need this is basically going camping footage and what you're out in the woods and you can hang on a tree I have a little remote code that I can. Turn the light on. And that's low medium and high way but wait there's more. Smaller there's also a built in fan. And I can turn to fanned on three speeds. And then what's great is there's also a little behind where he is that if it to Ellis tree Ellis of five Dallas. So in the ten to control what dramatically or use remote control and turned it on. Select he said if you're in a sleeping bag and attacking every bit have to get out of the sleeping bag you've got their vote with you or you can that the time. This has a 7800 million battery in it so you can use it to show like your phone what tablet in in the emergence. How incredible that they think of everything date yet it's been such a fun afternoon all wait a minute there's still one other thing. ABC board of going to bring in new cameras and they said Dick. While you're out in the field let will try one out just told the shutter button down it's pretty automatic. Well new equipment that's never happened. They're on the twenty dollars you'll have bubbles and and that like everything worked together. Icy flood kids will love dad and depicted throughout mile by themselves I think you have. Really when the kids and adults I having elegant it and then back at. National Geographic is shaking. And well it makes the company says thousand bubbles a minute so headed. Hope they wanted. Third there's got to take a while we'll. None of up to seventeen LL 59. I got night and no 1003. Clothes work work for the camera oh yeah oh yeah. How much like like what size fits it's theft theft. Well I think this is officially gone from the cruel summer to hate cool summer. Dick Sears do you I think there's always a big DeBartolo for more information check out the game live on the aids. World news now we'll be right back. Yes great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.