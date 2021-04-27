Transcript for Outrage grows over Andrew Brown shooting

That a North Carolina and new. They insist he was shot with his hands. On the steering well. This morning outrage growing in Elizabeth City, North Carolina with a deadly deputy ball of Andrew Brown. The city under a state of emergency as the sheriff's department prepares to publicly released video of the shooting might degas eschewed it. Just about trying to save his own life don't op and I know hall of him at all. Brown's family and the legal team watch video of the deadly encounter yesterday five days after it happened but they say they were only shown twenty seconds of video from one body camera. Even though several deputies were mauled. What a split in the face what a slap in the fifth diplomacy what happened. If you think quickly humane yeah. We do not KO that we got transparent according to the family in the video they did see deputies already shooting when the video begins. And they say they lost count of how many shots were fired the family also claims brown had his hands on the steering wheel as deputies were shooting that brown was shot in the back of the head what she's. Yes yes. The back of it. Brown was killed last Wednesday when deputies tried to exit Q warrants related to felony drug charges authorities say they believed brown was using his home to store package and distribute narcotics. It was using to be of course a store traffic and distribute them. Few details have been released publicly about the shooting the sheriff is asking people to hold off on judgment until all the evidence is weighed. This tragic incident was quick and over in less than thirty seconds embody cameras or shaky and sometimes tortured decipher. They only till part of the story. In North Carolina please body camera footage can only be released publicly through a court order on Monday passed retained county attorney Michael Cox said officials are comforting in that order a Brown's family attorney Benjamin Crump accuses Cox and other local authorities. Of trying to hide something. Well Andrew Brown Julius family certainly think it's a Khobar. They'd think dad. The reason there aren't showing that video to the public is because they're trying to conspire. To concealed this just a problem Kevin but the truth is going to come out. This all comes as US attorney general Merrick Garland launches another investigation into a major city's police force. Federal authorities are now looking into the mobile police department were officers used a no knock warrant to raid the home of Rihanna Taylor. Shooting and killing the 26 year old last year a similar federal investigation was launched in Minneapolis last week. After the conviction of former police officer bear children. And a back in North Carolina seven sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave an attorney for the brown family says. Investigators told him no drugs or weapons were found at the scene.

