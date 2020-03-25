Transcript for People use Waffle House closures to judge severity of COVID-19 outbreak

So we've heard the saying if the law while closes the you know things are serious lot of people down south of the term ring determining this that severity of the part of virus outbreak. By the Waffle House index. A chain known for staying open through hurricanes has closed nearly 400 locations but more than four times that. Are still open it but just for take out the company says it is still evaluating how it will deal with the outbreak now. You touched on at the lap Waffle House index basically judges after hurricane at the Waffle House is open and mania or hurricane damage wasn't as bad if it limits it's our that was a little bit more severe but a big closes. Cool if that means it's pretty bad situation on the. Right and I think the important point here is that just like a lot of restaurants they're still in a lot of locations during take out and I know a lot of them are really have stepped up their game when it comes to hate out because that's how they're able to get some extra dollars into their business and no really survive during this pandemic.

