-
Now Playing: Group surprises Waffle House server with $800 tip for holidays
-
Now Playing: This dad-daughter cheerleading stunt duo are some serious squad goals
-
Now Playing: Virginia’s Liberty University welcomes students back
-
Now Playing: The victims of the novel coronavirus
-
Now Playing: White House and Senate leaders reach deal for $2 trillion stimulus bill
-
Now Playing: Woman describes heartbreaking moment she lost husband to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Liberty University opens its doors amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship passengers stranded off South America with flu symptoms
-
Now Playing: New York City details statistics of 15K cases of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Trump hopes to jump-start US economy by Easter as virus spreads
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers announce deal for $2 Trillion stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Elton John on his 73rd birthday
-
Now Playing: Fashion Designer Christian Siriano jumps into action
-
Now Playing: South Korea offers signs of hope and roadmap to combat coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How states are handling the crisis
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Americans scared and stuck abroad
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 24, 2020
-
Now Playing: Summer 2020 Olympics officially canceled
-
Now Playing: Do hospitals have enough beds and respirators?