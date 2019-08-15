Transcript for 6 Philadelphia police officers shot

Good Thursday morning everyone thank you for joining us let's get right to that violent standoff in Philadelphia finally ending shortly after midnight the seizure that residential neighborhood began when officers tried serving a warrant suddenly a gunman opened fire. Within minutes swat teams lined up trying to fend off the unrelenting barrage of. Bullets the siege finally ended when the suspect walked out of the house and ordeal even the most experienced officers will never forget. This morning that firefight on the streets of North Philadelphia officers ducking for cover behind cars a gunman spraying bullets from inside a house. The gunshots heard in the background as officers executing a drug lord called for back up. Police quickly fell back but two of the officers trapped inside the house we. Bailed out of work. Bullets decreasing ricocheting off nearby homes just feet from officers. The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire many of whom had to. Escape through windows and doors to get from a rise of bullets. And. Six officers shot a total of nine heard several were thrown into patrol cars and rushed to nearby hospitals and other seen limping hit in the leg. Dozens of officers surrounded the house took cover and locked down the neighborhood. Primaries so many gun shot was. Then it was I got scared. As tactical units and armored vehicles moved and the suspect kept firing. Reporter Maggie can't from our ABC station WP BI live on the year. We've just heard more gunshots and again. Everyone in the neighborhood is kind of perked up. Overnight swat teams were able to rescue the trapped officers plus three suspects were taken into custody. Before the shootout negotiators worked for hours to get the barricaded gunman to surrender sources say the suspect identified as Maurice hill has a long criminal history. Philadelphia's mayor angered the man was able to get his hands on a weapon. I've told you earlier the two little boys that were officer had his head grades just a little bit more and those two little boys who drop out there that. The assault because this government on both the local. Federal and state level don't want to do anything about get these guns off the street to get about it from. The six officers who were shot suffered non life threatening injuries sources say the suspect was possibly live streaming and on social media during the shoot out.

