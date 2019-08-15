-
Now Playing: At least 5 police officers wounded in Philadelphia shootout
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia police in standoff with suspect who injured several officers
-
Now Playing: Growing fear of recession
-
Now Playing: 6 Philadelphia police officers shot
-
Now Playing: Immigration official defends controversial remarks
-
Now Playing: Standoff with China continues
-
Now Playing: Minivan tragedy
-
Now Playing: New questions over Jeffrey Epstein's death
-
Now Playing: Proposed immigration rule changes
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school gadgets
-
Now Playing: American Airlines under fire
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant arrested for being drunk
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues from Mississippi ICE raid
-
Now Playing: Armed man scares shoppers at Walmart
-
Now Playing: Living the 'suite' life
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' and 'The Kitchen'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Kitchen: Tuna Tartar
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Jamaican independence week
-
Now Playing: 'Stealth learning' toys
-
Now Playing: Victoria's Secret scandal