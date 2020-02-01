Transcript for Pope Francis apologizes

Now to the repentant pontiff Pope Francis was quick to issue a public apology for its flash of anger. Our Greek team that people on New Year's Eve Francis was grabbed by a woman who wouldn't let go. So he slapped her. A few times if that went viral and now Francis is calling it a bad example ABC's Adrian baker report. If he thought pat Pope Francis is apologizing. Hours after slapping a woman's hand to free himself from her grip. This videos seen by millions. The pontiff greeting the faithful after a prayer service in Saint Peter's Square on New Year's Eve smiling and shaking hands. Suddenly a woman grabbed the 83 year old and yanks him towards her. Visibly stunned he slaps her hand away. The Pope admitted at times we lose our patients need to and I apologize for the bad example I gave yesterday. Earlier at the first mass of the new year at the pontiff told worshippers who don't know women are sources of life. And every form of violence inflicted upon a woman is a blasphemy against guide. But Francis is known for being very approachable and greets and shakes the hands of hundreds of people during people visit. Some are questioning why the pope's security team didn't step in to assist the Vatican has not confidence. Adrian banker ABC news New York.

