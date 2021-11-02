Transcript for Popular song ‘Friday’ gets a remix

Kids. There have been 521. Friday's since we first heard Rebecca black's anthem to the weekend. Her unbelievably catchy hit Friday atop YouTube's most watched list backing when he eleven. Farrell isn't a thirteen year old to sleep trying to be didn't sell and got a crazy opportunity today you know make that video in and sing that song 150 million he's. Is a teen choice award a CD carry video. Someone like Katy Perry the genuinely so nice to me make me feel like I was person and not necessarily just like a person's a video or anything like that it really got that was the same way. And now ten whole years later in the Rebecca black is still looking forward to the weekend. For certified gold single getting hold remake in honor of its ten day anniversary. I mean though that video is a rarely. Fever dream it feels like and acid trip and that was exactly what it was supposed to feel like history repeating itself as perfect his video tops the tragic charged again. Dead on YouTube and Twitter meanwhile get ready to start partying partying. Yet YouTube music. Talk to be about what this song means youth. Personally and of course professionally. It yeah talk to me about grouper. I came out last year's. Here which was really important thing to me it is. Opening the path leads you much more of that down the line for me on the stagger project that I marking on its. And on the tenth anniversary a Friday. It's obvious that Rebecca black isn't sitting in the front seat or the vaccines now she's in the driver's seat. I'm really excited to finally. I think teen Bennett the picture of the right gas Rebecca black kids now that I had in my head and neck have kind of music fan and do that the latest look and see. No official word on when Rebecca as next big project we'll drop but she did tell me it will be sooner than we think and you guys tomorrow is Friday thank goodness. That is right we are getting ready for the weekend of rumor has that also the weekend got his name from her lyrics I don't call me a good one way it's like a with the TV. Read it the best. Let's get in power is due to we can.

