Transcript for Potential lead in Delphi, Indiana, double murder cold case

We turn out to the unsolved murders of two girls and Indiana there's a potential break in the case after a man's arrest. A local kidnapping here's ABC's Andrea for GE. This morning a possible new lead in a double murder case that rocked a small town in Indiana. Police are looking into whether a Mandy recently arrested for another crime could be the person who killed 28 grade girls and 2017. I think it Abby Libby all the time. I have their names etched in my desk. Investigators arrested 42 year old James Chad well last week for the attempted kidnap and attempted murder of a ten year old girl Lafayette Indiana. Police say they found the girl injured and undressed in Chad wells locked basement he's pleaded not guilty. But authorities now say they're looking into whether Chad well could have killed thirteen year old Abby Williams and fourteen year old Libby German in nearby Delphi Indiana four years ago. The sheriff saying there are several factors leading them to look into chat well but not elaborating. The girls were last seen on this hiking trail snap Chad in your bridge. Police say Libby reported part of the encounter on her phone. Capturing a chilling voice that told the girls to move down a hill. Their bodies found on Valentine's Day at the foot of a hill. Investigators initially released this sketch of the suspect. In 2019 they released a younger looking sketch saying the man is likely between eighteen and forty and likely a local. Watch the mannerisms. As he walks do you recognize the mannerisms. As being someone that you might know. An anonymous donor recently added 100000 dollars to the reward fund to catch the girl's killer. Bringing the total amount to 325000. Dollars. Kenneth Mona Andrea think Yale.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.