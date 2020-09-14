Transcript for President Trump defies COVID-19 restrictions, holds packed indoor rally

Turning to politics president trump is vowing to be vicious in going after former vice president Joseph Biden. Last night in Nevada for the first time in nearly three months the president held a campaign rally in doors to find corner virus restrictions. A new poll shows the president is struggling to gain support when it comes to his handling of the pandemic what they 65%. Disapproval rate. Meanwhile new hope for a vaccine the CEO of Pfizer says there is a good chance the company will know by the end of October. If its vaccine is effective ABC the nest Iraq a terror has believe it. Kicking off a western campaign swing president drum holding his first indoor rally in defiance of Nevada is regulations. In telling thousands of mostly restless supporters that the. We have done an incredible job we get absolutely no credit for the job we've done and I don't want it myself. But I wanted for the admirals and the generals and Mike fence. The president's comments coming is more than 190000. Americans have now died from cold evening team the virus claiming nearly a thousand lives a day. That is democratic governor calling the president's rally reckless and sell fish. That the governor comes after you which he should be doing. I'll be what you all the way. Well why about it. And abiding campaign pouncing. Writing in a statement. Every rally turned super spreader event is another reminder to Americans that trump still refuses to take this pandemic seriously unions still doesn't have a plan to stop it. Even after nearly 200000. Debts and untold economic damage. This coming as the president continues to face backlash for telling legendary journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately played down the virus Woodward explained to sixty minutes why he made a judgment about the president in his new book. I say the president is the wrong. Man for that job he. Could not rise to the occasion. With a fire wrists and tell the truth. And Politico now reporting drug administration officials try to interfere with CDC reports on -- nineteen. As he pushed for the CDC to better align with president trounce optimistic claims on the virus. Meanwhile former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg who spent one billion dollars on his presidential campaign. Now says he will spend 100 million dollars to help Joseph Biden in the state of Florida. Kenneth amount not art and as thank you.

