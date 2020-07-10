Transcript for President's aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

This morning Stephen Miller a senior aide to president trump has become the 24 person. Connected to the White House to test positive for Kobe at nineteen his wife Katie Miller vice president Mike Pence is communications director has now left Salt Lake City. Where the stage is set for tonight's vice presidential debate the Plexiglas between the two candidates are now installed. Senator Kabul Harris requested the protection due to corona virus concerns. The tense campaign after signaling it was against the Plexiglas. Now says that such a barriers critical for the terrorist team they were not going to let it stand in the way. This morning Covert nineteen also breaching the Pentagon all but one of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are now working from home. And the vice common Ott of the Coast Guard tested positive ABC's Martha Raddatz calling that I'm precedent it. Even after 9/11 when the building was hit by an airliner being worked out of the Pentagon me it is humiliating to have our nation's highest military officials. All confined to their homes and you can bet our adversaries are getting a good laugh out of it. The Pentagon insists there is no change to be operational readiness or mission capability of the US armed forces. Among the other cases of the White House one of the president's military aides who carries the so called nuclear football plus a presidential ballet and another staffer in the press office. We have precautions. In the residence and we have ways that we can interact with him in a safe way with PPE and at a distance we are doing the people's business were just. Carrying it on in a safe way. The exact status of the president's condition right now is unclear White House doctors always seen yesterday that trump reported no symptoms as he attacked the FDA. The president accused the agency of carrying out a political hit job after FDA officials tightened their safety standards for vaccine makers. Making it unlikely that a vaccine will be ready by Election Day and there are new questions about how often the president was tested for Kobe in nineteen before being diagnosed with the virus. According to the New York Times the president was not tested every day. A senior administration officials saying troubles tested only regularly his doctors have repeatedly dodged questions about when the president last tested negative. Do you remember when he had a blast negative I don't wanna go backwards it was his last negative test and what was his viral load and how are you through long months that. As for tonight's vice presidential debate of Salt Lake City there won't be any opening or closing statements and there will be ten minutes of discussion per topic.

