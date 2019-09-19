Transcript for Non-profit group Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful PSA

Which are now to the chilling back to school public service announcement showing a school shooting. From the students' perspective. Many parents say it's typical to watch but the group behind a size that's the point. This is the back to school PSA being cold brutal and hard to watch this year. Come on come you have perfect back from back to school and the beginning of the one minute video shoot students talking about their day to day supplies he. I don't tell any state or. He's had problems are just an exciting. Then a troubling turn as the children begin to use their school supplies to protect themselves from an active shooter. He chooses a predicament. Scalding contest to. Then the terror fine finale. But I think. Film potent statement to the Motley. Showing that student there I think it was and you really. Really reaches right into your heart and soul. The video was made by sandy hook promise a nonprofit group that trains students and adults are recognized the signs of gun violence we're just depicting him. There are other child sitting alone in the school being content. I mean that is up. A horrible thing to have to think about but we have to think about it. Mark Bard and is the organization's co-founder son Daniel was one of the 21 graders killed in the sandy hook school shooting six adults were also killed. Barton hopes the PSA will inspire people to take action. Unfortunately. I know that my seven year old was in that position before he died. I don't wish that on anybody and I made a promise it's almost seven years ago. To do everything I can to prevent other families from having to live this pain. Sandy have promised says its message. That preventing school shootings and violence should be a top priority as kids return to school.

