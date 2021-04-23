Transcript for Purple iPhone available for pre-order

In today's tech bytes you can now pre order the much anticipated purple iPhone that's new color being offered for the iPhone twelve and a twelve mini. Joining black white and blue Green Day and read. The purple version will be available April very. Apple is reportedly the readies a launch a major revamp of its operating system reports say it'll include new ways for users to handle and patients. Updated iPad home and lock screens and extra privacy protections. A formal announcement is expected in June. And finally something pretty cool from Sony and to get ready for summer the company is out with its need you wearable air conditioner. The device is said to be twice as cool as last year's first edition Sony said the upgrades mean the pocket tunes can even be used. During light activities like ball. But singer Ted might have a great day.

