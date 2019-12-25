Transcript for Reason for the season

Father Martin think you so much for joining me. On this Christmas morning my pleasure talk to me about. What this morning means for Christians around the world. Well quite simply means that god became human and it's time that we remember that guy decided as a gesture friend of mine likes to say to get involved in our lives and you know we often think you've got as far off and removed and not taking sort of part of our lives but Christmas really destroys that now. A lot of folks though struggle with that concept right the idea that god became. Man it is something that is very difficult for people to accept it is a mystery as we like the same church but we'll only see Jesus and we were we read the gospels and see that record of his life it's a little easy to see may be why not linking him to enable got to show his love for us. The incarnation Christmas is not the end of the story what is the goal for for families as they wake up on Christmas morning. For families one of the messages is that Jesus is born into a family so Jesus understand family you accuses understands your family. Which is a good thing to remember during stressful family such relations with us this how can the church bridge some of those political divides and other gaps. Around the holidays. Well the church says that by reminding us of the centrality of the meaning of Jesus and Christmas and maybe a Christmas time go around the table and focus on gratitude and what does Jesus mean for you and your life in a rather than talking about the latest election. Folks are getting so swept up in commercialism and materialism. Have we lost a little bit of the meaning of Christmas. I would say the biggest misconception. Is that you have to. Prove your love to someone by giving them a huge. And that is now for Christmas it's about. Simply loving somebody and telling them that you love them if enough I think it's a greater cost and greater invitation to focus on really as they say the reason for the season. Saint Paul the apostle church for having us and a merry first Christmas to my rescue pup Archie here so cute RT there are welcome to world news now. Clinton Mary US they have air presence that everyone out there. And you don't celebrate intellect and your family friends brackets and the food all the then all the good.

