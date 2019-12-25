-
Now Playing: Priest rolls out of Christmas Eve Mass on a scooter
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'
-
Now Playing: Christmas around the world
-
Now Playing: Reason for the season
-
Now Playing: Soggy holiday weather
-
Now Playing: Kids News Now: Christmas Edition
-
Now Playing: Racial bias reported in facial recognition software
-
Now Playing: Scrumptious holiday bites
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate night
-
Now Playing: Teen girl arrested after crashing stolen plane
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives has impeached President Trump
-
Now Playing: Live in Front of a Studio Audience
-
Now Playing: Historic vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Ford invests more than $1 billion in 2 Detroit-area plants
-
Now Playing: Two Florida kids found after missing for 3 days
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives set to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily blocking FedEx Ground shipping
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers to set ground rules for House vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Deadly storm system
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily bans FedEx